Heroic mother sacrifices herself to save children from apartment fire in China

A heroic mother in China sacrificed herself so that her children could survive an apartment fire.
With no other way to get them out, the mother threw a sheet out the window so strangers could use it to catch her children.
She tossed her nine-year-old son, then her three-year-old daughter out of the fifth-floor window.
The children sustained some injuries, but are expected to be okay.
Sadly, the mother did not survive.
She was found lying unconscious beside the window.
family u.s. & world apartment fire children
