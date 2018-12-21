FAMILY & PARENTING

Awkward Family Christmas: 5 tips to survive small talk with relatives

EMBED </>More Videos

The holidays are upon us and finding ways to stay calm during a political debate with family members may make or break your experience.

Emily Sowa
NEW YORK --
The winter holidays are approaching and with them come copious amounts of family time... Lots of family time.

While spending time with family can reaffirm the bonds of love and togetherness, it can also be a minefield of dangerous conversation topics.

After the light "how are you's" and the "how's work" comes the real conversations that most people want to avoid:

POLITICS
DATING
FINANCES
and MORE!

I sat down with Teresa Grella-Hillebrand, the Director of the Counseling and Mental Health Professions Clinic at Hofstra University, and Teresa has seen it all!

From family clashes to that weird uncle you get stuck talking to after too much wine to sibling rivalries.

Teresa broke down the top issues for this year's holiday season and how to navigate them to have an enjoyable, memorable holiday break.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyholidayfamilyfoodNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Weekend Action: Things to do for Christmas Weekend in Philadelphia
Mom creates Santa letter for kids with parents working Christmas
Watch: Sweet compilation of man greeting granddaughter
Identical twin sisters give birth hours apart on birthday
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
AccuWeather Alert: Flood Warning for Delaware Valley
Man arrested 39 years after Iowa teen's brutal murder
2 charged with staging fights between kids at facility for disabled
Lincoln University: Alleged thefts among students led to altercation
Woman apologizes after making fun of toddler's weight in social video
Teen charged with fatal beating of retired Delco postal worker
Bullet misses toddler, dad shot in parking spot dispute
Show More
West Chester family decorates 62 Christmas trees in their home
Eagles create shrine to Nick Foles in locker room
Kenney signs 2 bills: $15/hr min wage for workers, Fair work week
Hustle and bustle of holiday travel begins
Messy morning commute around Philadelphia region
More News