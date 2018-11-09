Husband does Mummers' strut in show of love at wife's funeral

This Mummers' strut in Northeast Philadelphia has been tugging on a lot of heartstrings.It's not unusual to see the dance at a party or a parade, but in this case, it was a husband with one last dance for his wife.Richie Toner and his wife of 50 years, Kathy, loved the Mummers.Kathy recently passed away. But before she was laid to rest on Wednesday, Richie performed one final strut to celebrate her life.The Fralinger String Band was there to greet friends and family after the funeral mass at Saint Timothy Catholic Church in Mayfair.Richie and Kathy just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past February. They were married at that very same church.McCafferty Funeral home posted video of Richie's Mummers' strut on Facebook, and it's being shared all over the country.They wrote: "Let me ask you something. If you were married for 50 years, and your spouse loved the Mummers...would you do the Mummers strut for him/her before they are laid to rest? This man did...and it was beautiful. Rest In Peace."The family said they laughed, they cried, and they celebrated Kathy... Mummers style.-----