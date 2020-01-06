Family & Parenting

Indiana twins born in different decades

PENDLETON, Indiana -- Some parents in Indiana rang in the new year in a very special way.

They thought it would be pretty cool if their twins had different birthdays.

But Dawn and Jason Tello didn't think they would be born in different decades.

Baby Joslyn was born at 11:37 p.m. on New Year's Eve in 2019.

Exactly 30 minutes later, Jaxon came along.

So Jaxon has a completely different birthday, year and decade than Joslyn.

The twins weren't actually due until February 19th.

But mom and both babies are doing well.
