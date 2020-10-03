'Just like Spiderman': Philadelphia 9-year-old jumps into action, saves mom's life during asthma attack

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Dakota Taylor, 9, of Philadelphia's Wynnefield section, loves playing with Spiderman toys, but he's the real superhero.Just the other day, he saved his mom's life."She went downstairs and then she just got on her knees and said she couldn't breathe," Dakota said.Dakota put his superhero instincts into action quickly after his mother Michelle became unconscious.On one phone he called his dad, on his mom's cell phone he called 911."She passed out. I didn't know if she would survive it," he said. "I was terrified because I never did it before."His father, Bernard Taylor, said his wife had a severe asthma attack and remains hospitalized. He was visiting his father-in-law when he got that phone call from his son."I panicked, I actually rushed through traffic getting here beeping my horn," Bernard Taylor said. "To hear they're working on her really took a toll on me."Many neighbors on Gainor Road and doctors are applauding Dakota for leaping into action so quickly.The prayer now is she can be home in time for her birthday in just a few weeks."She means the world to me man. We've been married 12 years and she means the world to me. I can't put it in words," Bernard Taylor said."I wish she could come back now so I could see her an give her a big hug," said Dakota's sister, 7 -year-old Aaliyah Taylor.And Dakota said he's definitely a hero."Cause I saved someone's life just like Spiderman did," Dakota said.