Verizon launches smartphone plan for kids

Verizon is launching a new smartphone plan just for kids. It includes tracking and Wi-Fi-blocking abilities for parents.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot of parents struggle with monitoring their kids and technology, but now they have a new tool to help them out.

Verizon is launching a phone plan to help introduce children to smartphones.

The Just Kids plan includes five gigs of data and unlimited talk and text for 20 pre-approved contacts.

There's also location tracking, screen time controls and the ability to pause the internet. That means the parents can block the phone's WiFi and cellular data.

The cost of the Just Kids plan ranges from $35 to $55 a month, depending on how many lines are active.

The plan launches on April 4, 2019.
