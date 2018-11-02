This was the eighth time the Jimmy Kimmel Live host organized his "cherished Halloween tradition."
Once again this year, the videos show just how much some kids care about their hard-earned candy while others remain unfazed. One little boy screamed, "No! It's so sad!" as he clutched his empty jack-'o-lantern bucket. Another boy dropped to the floor, devastated, as his brother stood beside him and shrugged.
And then there were those who were incredibly sweet about it. One boy said he could never be mad at the prankster because she's his mom. One girl, wise beyond her years, said she still loves her mom, adding, "I'm telling you, candy is not that special."
