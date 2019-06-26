Little boy goes from excited to terrified on first roller coaster ride

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WPVI) -- This may be little Zachary Goodwin's first and last time on a roller coaster.
Paula Goodwin and her husband, Santwaun, wanted to capture their four-year-old son's first roller coaster ride at Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina, according to Storyful.
In the video, you can see the boy's reaction quickly go from excited, to terrified, to - finally - relieved.
Goodwin shared the video on Instagram, describing the roller coaster as "40 feet tall" and capable of reaching "speeds up to 35 mph."
