Family & Parenting

Little boy goes from excited to terrified on first roller coaster ride

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WPVI) -- This may be little Zachary Goodwin's first and last time on a roller coaster.

Paula Goodwin and her husband, Santwaun, wanted to capture their four-year-old son's first roller coaster ride at Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina, according to Storyful.

In the video, you can see the boy's reaction quickly go from excited, to terrified, to - finally - relieved.

Goodwin shared the video on Instagram, describing the roller coaster as "40 feet tall" and capable of reaching "speeds up to 35 mph."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfunny videochildrenamusement rideamusement parkroller coasteru.s. & worldnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News