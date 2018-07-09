FAMILY & PARENTING

Local 'Mom-Mom' gets first bike ride at 88

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 9, 2018.

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (WPVI) --
It's a video that proves age is just a number, and with a little creativity anything is possible.

At 88-years-young, Pauline Tornetta of Royersford, Pa. enjoyed her very first bicycle ride, pulled along by her grandson on the Schuylkill River Trail.

Tornetta, affectionately known as "Mom-Mom," always said that all she ever wanted for her birthday was a bicycle, but that she never got one.

Her granddaughter-in-law says her husband, Andrew, got to work trying to find a way for his grandma to get that bike.

He got an old tricycle and adjusted it to create a tandem setup to his mountain bike - welding all of the pieces by hand.

His wife, Sarah, says it took him two weeks. But the look on Mom-Mom's face during that inaugural ride made every minute worth it.

The family says they hope their story inspires others to inject kindness into every day!

When we asked permission to share their story, they said this: "All WE ask is that you do something kind for someone else. Always pay it forward."


