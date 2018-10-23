FAMILY & PARENTING

Make-A-Wish kid becomes honorary 'Ghostbuster,' zapping ghosts around all around town

EMBED </>More Videos

As a Make-A-Wish kid, a 5-year-old ''Ghostbusters'' fan got to don the suit, ride the Ecto-1 and even face off with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. (ABC News)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
After all he's been through, this Make-A-Wish kid certainly ain't afraid of no ghosts.

At the age of five, London Green has already undergone four open-heart surgeries. The little boy was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect less than a day after he was born.

After spending 121 days last year in the hospital, London is finally "healthy and happy," his dad, Stuart Green, told ABC 10 in Sacramento.

To top it all off, the Make-A-Wish Foundation created an experience for London that was icing on the cake, his dad said. On Monday, London, who loves the 1984 classic Ghostbusters, got a chance to put on the suit and fight some ghosts around Sacramento.

With the community cheering him on, London rode around in the Ecto 1 looking for ghosts, all culminating in a battle with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

He even got a special message from Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddmore in the original film.

"London we're proud of you, have fun and get out and bust some ghosts!" he said.

London's dad said the little boy felt "famous" from all the attention and that he woke up "glowing" and ready for the day.

London successfully zapped all the ghosts, but he said he wished he could have done something else with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

"I didn't really want to zap him," he said. "I wanted to eat him."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
familymake-a-wishghostbustersheart defectsu.s. & worldchildrenSacramento
FAMILY & PARENTING
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Boy's 100 pound pumpkin from late grandfather returned after being stolen
What's the Deal: Booster seat warning
Prince Harry, Meghan expecting baby in spring
Meteorologist delivers forecast with her baby on her back
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Tips if paying in pool for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Man stabbed outside Center City Wawa
Del. candidate caught removing opponent's flyer
Sentencing day for ex-Allentown mayor
Arson task force investigates fire at fmr. Bucks Co. school
Dog shot in Iraq to get surgery in Philadelphia
Murder investigation in death of attorney in Turks and Caicos
Show More
Dr. Richard Rothman dies, leaves behind decades-long legacy
Man, 20, shot in West Philadelphia
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Denver boy, 5, dies from rare cancer in 17 days
More News