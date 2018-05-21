U.S. & WORLD

Mom blogger says she doesn't want her son labeled 'boyfriend'

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom blogger says she doesn't want her son labeled 'boyfriend'. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 21, 2018. (WPVI)

A mom's blog is going viral as she lays out the label she does not want slapped on her son.

That label? "Boyfriend."

Steph Montgomery explains in a post on Romper that it's off limits.

Her reason? She thinks it's gross, and sends kids the wrong message about friendships.

Montgomery also says she wants her kids to know that gender doesn't matter, and that it shouldn't dictate friendships.

She says her son is a child and he's too young to understand what "boyfriend" even means, and if he did it's way beyond his years.

She also says it's presumptive, as she has no idea whether her children are gay or straight.

Finally, she says her child doesn't like it, so she doesn't allow it.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldchildrenblogmotherhood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News