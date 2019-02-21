Mom blogger's post about 'Cheat Day' lunchbox for young girls goes viral

A mother of three is infuriated after spotting a lunchbox she says is sending the wrong message to young girls.Mom blogger Sonni Abatta snapped a picture in a local department store of a pink lunchbox that has sparkly letters that read "Cheat Day."Abatta wrote on Facebook, "We scratch our heads when we see our little girls struggle with body image, with self-worth, with confidence. We wonder, 'Why do our girls worry so much about their bodies so young?' THIS. This is part of the reason why."She also questions whether you would see a similar message directed toward little boys.Some question whether this item was meant for adult women, not girls.She says it was part of a display surrounded by other girls' merchandise.She also adds, young or grown, we should all be okay with treating ourselves now and then.-----