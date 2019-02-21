U.S. & WORLD

Mom blogger's post about 'Cheat Day' lunchbox for young girls goes viral

Mom blogger's post about 'Cheat Day' lunchbox for young girls goes viral. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 21, 2019.

A mother of three is infuriated after spotting a lunchbox she says is sending the wrong message to young girls.

Mom blogger Sonni Abatta snapped a picture in a local department store of a pink lunchbox that has sparkly letters that read "Cheat Day."

Abatta wrote on Facebook, "We scratch our heads when we see our little girls struggle with body image, with self-worth, with confidence. We wonder, 'Why do our girls worry so much about their bodies so young?' THIS. This is part of the reason why."

She also questions whether you would see a similar message directed toward little boys.

Some question whether this item was meant for adult women, not girls.

She says it was part of a display surrounded by other girls' merchandise.

She also adds, young or grown, we should all be okay with treating ourselves now and then.

