Michael Garth Sr. was in the Waffle House in Tennessee where four people were killed last April.
He had asked to sit at the counter, but the waitress said she was washing dishes and asked him to move back.
Because of her request, he was sitting in the back of the restaurant when the gunman opened fire.
Garth's mother tracked the waitress down to thank her and learned she was getting married -- so she decided to buy her wedding dress.
