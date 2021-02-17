NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- If you're a mother who has found this past year to be stressful, overwhelming and - most of all - isolating, there's a group of girlfriends waiting to lift you up.
It's a brand new website called Delaware Moms that's run by a mother of six (soon to be seven) in Newark.
"Getting friends to connect at all the same time right now is darn near impossible," says Ashley Rice, the founder of Delaware Moms.
"I wanted to make a place where moms can post an article and other moms can go when they have time to be able to read. In that quick moment where you have a moment away from the kids, where everything's calm in the house and done for the day, as rare as that may be, you can read something that relates to you," she said.
Rice says she misses bonding with other moms in person.
She's trying to recreate that community with a space full of resources, recipes, Covid-friendly ideas and, most importantly, genuine support.
With many moms juggling it all with virtual schooling and work, this is a place to find camaraderie and a sounding board.
"It's a hub where moms can all come together and just 'be,' just exist without that extra pressure," she says. "Maybe here you can take some of that pressure off and breathe for a little bit."
The articles are all written by moms, for moms.
There is one rule on the Delaware Moms website and Facebook page: no mom-shaming. Good vibes only.
Mom of 6 creates website to support other moms during COVID-19 pandemic
