Mom scouting date for son on college campus, police alerted

Matchmaking mom roams college campus. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2019.

TOWSON, Md. --
It's almost Valentine's Day, and at Towson University in Maryland a mother has been trying so hard to find a date for her son that police are concerned.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a woman in her 50s wearing a multicolored scarf approached students in two campus buildings last week, showing them a picture on her cellphone and asking if they would date her son.

After receiving multiple complaints from the mother's picks, campus police issued an "incident advisory" that included a link to pictures of the woman so that she might be identified. Chief Charles Herring said her reported behavior "may cause concern."

University officials say the woman isn't being sought for a criminal investigation, but they do want the third-party propositioning to stop.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
