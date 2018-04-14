FAMILY & PARENTING

Peanut butter or not? Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store

Should you let your child eat peanut butter while sitting in a shopping cart? That is a question that many moms have weighed in on a public forum dedicated to parenting tips.

On the forum UrbanBaby, a mother posed the question, "Has it become unacceptable to eat peanut butter in public? DD (baby) was eating PB&J at a store today and a woman stopped me to lecture me about peanut allergies."

As expected, there were some who defended the mom and others who shamed her.

"That's really inconsiderate. So many kids have life threatening allergies to peanut butter. Eating it in a shopping cart guarantees it will be smeared on the handle, etc. It's really awful you would do this. Sorry, but imagine if it were your child with the allergy," one person wrote.

"Why was your kid eating a sticky mess in a store? Feed your kid at a table," another mom wrote.
One user came to the defense of the shamed mom.

"I don't think you did anything wrong (outside of seeking comment via social media from a public that enjoys brutalizing people in an anonymous forum.) My son has life threatening tree nut allergies. I do not expect the rest of the world to change to accommodate him," the mom said.

What do you think? Skip the PB&J or is feeding your child at the store something you shouldn't do altogether?

Related Topics:
familyparentingpeanutspeanut allergy
