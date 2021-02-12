Bucks County, Pa mom shares warning after 150 sticky toys get stuck in child's hair

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10331324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Bucks County mom has a warning for parents after she spent more than 20 hours freeing a Velcro-like toy from her 7-year-old daughter's hair.

CHURCHVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania mother has a warning for parents after she spent more than 20 hours freeing a Velcro-like toy from her 7-year-old daughter's hair.Lisa Hoelzle was in the kitchen while her kids, Abigail and twin brother Noah, were in the basement playing with the toy called Bunchems, last month."So we were like playing with Bunchems and Noah right there like dumped them on me.. like all of them," says Abigail Hoelzle from Churchville.The result?Dozens of Bunchems badly matted and tangled in Abigail's hair.Lisa and her husband found many stories online of the same thing happening to others.She tried conditioner and vegetable oil to loosen the toys, but it took hours to remove just a few.The next day, they used mineral oil to loosen more of the Bunchems from Abigail's hair.In all, it took 22 hours to free all the toys."Just the fact that this has happened for many children. If you look online at the reviews, it's not just a freak accident with us. (It's) absolutely completely crazy and mindblowing that they've been on the market this long, and that this has been going on because they mat and ruin your hair," says Lisa..Abigail was a really good sport through it all.The manufacturer, SpinMaster, tells ABC News the company is no longer producing the toy.But, Bunchems are still available at many stores.