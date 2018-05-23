A Montgomery County family will soon be back together, following a long and unexpected separation.Willow Grove resident, Sarah Pratta, went into premature labor while on a business trip to Texas, back on April 14th.Mom and baby have been stuck at the Austin hospital since because doctors said the newborn-appropriately named Austin was too vulnerable to fly commercially.Pratta and her husband, Steve, had been fighting to get her health insurance to pay for an expensive air ambulance ride, but Aetna denied the claim saying Pratta's employer should pay.On Tuesday, that changed.Aetna has now agreed to fly Austin home to Willow Grove.The family, including 4-year-old son Lucas, will be reunited Thursday.------