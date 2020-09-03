Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Jennifer O'Gara finds creative way to make COVID-19 less scary for children

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County mom has found a creative way to make COVID-19 a little less scary for young children.

Jennifer O'Gara, of Horsham, created "Covey," a poem she wrote.

O'Gara also recruited her daughters, Adrienne, a nurse, and Aimee, a yoga instructor, to help.

In the poem, "Covey must run and hide" at the beginning of the pandemic.

She wanted to create a character that would make COVID-19 seem less frightening and more understandable to children.

O'Gara then teamed up with artist, Kristy Riley, to design the artwork.

She is even getting Covey masks made.
