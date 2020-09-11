Family & Parenting

Jenkintown parking enforcement officer helps woman deliver baby in car

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County police department is praising a parking enforcement officer who became a guardian angel for a mom-to-be.

The Jenkintown Police Department said Parking Enforcement Officer Linda Bennett was on duty when she was approached by a "frantic driver" at 11:54 a.m. Thursday on York Road and West Avenue.

They said he told Bennett that his niece was in labor.

Bennett told the driver to pull over to West Avenue.

Bennett helped the woman deliver a healthy baby girl.

""I am extremely happy and proud of our Parking Enforcement Officer Linda Bennett," Chief Albert J. DiValentino said.

The new mother and baby were then safely taken to Abington Memorial Hospital by medics who police said "arrived as the baby was peacefully sleeping on mom's chest."

"Job well done, Linda," DiValentino said.



