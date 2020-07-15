Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: 6abc's Karen Rogers

In our new segment called 'Morning Moms', we will check in with parents around our area, to see what has been happening in their homes during the pandemic.

We start with members of our Morning Team.

6abc's Karen Rogers has three children and two dogs at home. She discusses what it takes to get through a day at home during the pandemic.

"With the three kids and two dogs at home, life is beautifully chaotic, especially in the mornings.

Bella, our puppy, often leaves surprises, part of the reason we nicknamed her Tinkel Bell.

To cope, I like to do yoga stretches but I always have company.

Meanwhile, my son Kevin is laser-focused on video games

Normally, Kevin would be in basketball camp and playing with friends but with everything canceled we signed him up for virtual karate classes several times a week, and we tried an online coding class as well.

We are not above bribery to get him to read more."

