Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms & Dads: Alisha VanBernum & Chad Moroz

In today's Morning Moms feature, we are highlighting several parents who are finding balance during the pandemic.

Meet Alisha VanBernum of Barrington, New Jersey.

Morning Moms: Send us your submissions

She's mom to 5-year-old Bailey and 7-month-old Joey. She's a teacher at Overbrook School for the Blind.

Alisha's been navigating Zoom meetings and sessions with students while her husband is back at work.

VanBernum says she has help to juggle it all.

Her twin sister, Brittany, her mother-in-law, and mom are all able to come over to help with the children, so she can continue teaching.

Morning Dads are also rocking parenthood during this unusual time.

Chad Moroz of Downingtown is managing to do one silly thing everyday, to help bring a smile to his soon to be 6-year-old daughter's face.

And he's gotten creative: from making yucky Popsicles, to seeing how many stuffed animals he could stick in his shirt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingaction news morning moms
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS MORNING MOMS
Morning Moms: Nancy Davis & Nikki Balles
Morning Moms: 6abc's Karen Rogers
Morning Moms: 6abc's Katherine Scott
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Portion of I-95 in Delaware shut down following crash
'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for emergency landing on Route 422
Pregnant woman hit by teens racing on Broad Street: Police
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old
Crews battle blaze at South Jersey farm
AccuWeather: Heat Wave Continues. Less Humid Today. Oppressive Wednesday.
Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ judge's house
Show More
2 teens injured, man killed in Philadelphia triple shooting
Union: 100+ Sanitation Workers Have COVID-19 As Trash Piles Up
Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out first pitch to start MLB season
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
NJ to allow for all-remote learning; high risk-sports can resume
More TOP STORIES News