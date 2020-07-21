Morning Moms & Dads: Alisha VanBernum & Chad Moroz

In today's Morning Moms feature, we are highlighting several parents who are finding balance during the pandemic.Meet Alisha VanBernum of Barrington, New Jersey.She's mom to 5-year-old Bailey and 7-month-old Joey. She's a teacher at Overbrook School for the Blind.Alisha's been navigating Zoom meetings and sessions with students while her husband is back at work.VanBernum says she has help to juggle it all.Her twin sister, Brittany, her mother-in-law, and mom are all able to come over to help with the children, so she can continue teaching.Morning Dads are also rocking parenthood during this unusual time.Chad Moroz of Downingtown is managing to do one silly thing everyday, to help bring a smile to his soon to be 6-year-old daughter's face.And he's gotten creative: from making yucky Popsicles, to seeing how many stuffed animals he could stick in his shirt.