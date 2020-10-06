Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Tara Shubert bakes up some fun with her family

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Parenting is not as easy as pie, but today's Morning Mom is having fun with her children by baking pie.

Tara Shubert of Marlton, New Jersey has been coping with this unusual time by cooking and baking.

She has a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old, and a baby born during the pandemic.

The family has been focused on food, because with young children, she says someone is always eating.

Shubert and her husband are working, and it's been a challenge to balance that and home life.

But she treasures the extra time at home with her children.

The family has been whipping up their own bagels, bread, yogurt, cheese, and, of course, lots of cookies and cakes.

