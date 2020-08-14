Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Colleen Tewksbury learning to be a mom during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In our Morning Moms segment, parenting during the pandemic is a new challenge.

And for one mom, it's all new.

Colleen Tewksbury became a mother on March 17, just when things started shutting down.

She and her husband are working from home while caring for little Mac and learning to be parents.

Tewksbury's a Registered Dietitian for Penn Medicine, and transitioned her practice to telemedicine.

The new parents are clocking long days and nights, just to get everything done.

Tewksbury says when she was stuck in her house, she reminded herself she wasn't alone in her struggle.

