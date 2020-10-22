Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Takiyah Wasserman is embracing new roles during the pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today's morning mom is a mother, a cheerleader, and a motivator.

Takiyah Wasserman of Philadelphia is embracing new roles during the pandemic.

To help inspire her daughters at the start of the school year, Takiyah transformed their dining room into a classroom and a home office.

Taylor, 10, is a fifth grader at Wissahickon Charter School in Fernhill and Zora, 8, is a third grader at St. Raymond's of Penafort. The family works together all day long.

Takiyah has learned the keys to at-home learning and working in the same space are headphones and air pods and charging all the devices at night.

Takiyah is also giving a special shout out to her extended family, saying this time has made her even more grateful for the support.

