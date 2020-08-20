Morning Moms: Rashonda Jones of Newark hosting foam pool parties, prom for her children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's Morning Moms, despite the pandemic and canceled events, a family from Newark, Delaware is making the most of this new normal by creating everlasting memories.Rashonda Jones is a full-time nurse and mom to three children: Harper, Dallas and Kiyah.When the pandemic struck, this busy mom knew she had to find new ways to help her 5 and 3-year-olds fight the boredom.There were the simple things, like morning waffles and afternoon walks, but the biggest hit was the backyard foam parties.Rashonda filled her kiddie pool with baby bath soap, transforming it into a bubble filled blast.And when her oldest daughter missed her prom and the final weeks of her senior year at Howard High School of Technology the whole family helped make up for it.They surprised Kiyah with her very own prom in the sunroom of their home.Dad and brother Dallas served as her dates, helping make the night even more memorable.