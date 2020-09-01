Morning Moms: Keisha Robinson used the time during quarantine to pen a memoir

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Southwest Philadelphia mom is releasing a new book about her struggles during the pandemic.Keisha Robinson is a school counselor, a doctoral student and a mother of two, a 10 year old and a 6 year old.Robinson also has a rare form of a Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and during quarantine, she wasn't able to get the treatment she would normally receive.But all these struggles encouraged Robinson to start writing again.She says people found her blog Kulture Karisma relatable, so she decided to write a book that discusses her time in quarantine and how the Black Lives Matter movement affected her children."I Barely Survived My Summer in Quarantine: A Memoir" is set to be released this Friday.