Morning Moms: The Nicolosi family says scheduling is key to overcoming the long days of the pandemic

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Christina and Joe Nicolosi already had a full plate when the COVID-19 stay at home order went into effect.Just days earlier, they welcomed their fourth child.The Lower Merion couple is parents to Benny, Luca, Julian and baby Joey, all under the age of eight.The key for them was to keep the kids on a routine throughout the day.They also found ways to expand on their young children's school work, especially the science experiments, making it an activity for the whole family.Christina says she turned to Pinterest to get ideas on the different projects to help keep the kids busy and engaged.