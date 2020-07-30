Morning Moms: Irene Robinson, mother of 2, overcomes COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We all know moms are heroes but Irene Robinson from Philadelphia might just be Wonder Woman.During the pandemic, Irene contracted COVID-19.She was working as a certified nursing assistant and going to school.It took her two weeks to recover and she says the hardest part was not being able to see and hug her two daughters, who are 8 and 4 years old.Beating the virus also gave her a new perspective."After contracting it and beating it, we're taking our life back. We're going outside every day. We're enjoying it," Irene said.Irene says her new outlook is making this the best summer yet.