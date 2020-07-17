Morning Moms: Nancy Davis & Nikki Balles

Parenting is tough during the pandemic, but these moms are showing us how they're making the best of an unusual time.Nancy Davis sent us this picture of her 5, 7 and 10 year olds.She says the summer's been tough because camp was canceled.But she's learned that they don't need to be in a million activities and they are happy spending time at home.Nikki Balles is the Public Relations Director of the Hard Rock Atlantic City and a mom to two young boys.Jackson turned 2 during the quarantine, while Gavin turned 4.She had been working from home, and said the boys had a knack for knowing when she was on a conference calls."With one of them shouting they have to use the bathroom and other shouting out 'Mommy' was crazy. Managing juggling the task of motherhood and being a great employee was important for me," Nikki said. "It was a little crazy, but at the end of the day, we did science experiments, we rode bikes."Balles says having her husband home with her was a big help.And that others were also navigating what became the new normal.