Delaware County mother shares adorable video of daughter eating first ice cream cone

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Springfield, Delaware County mother is sharing her daughter's adorable reaction to eating an ice cream cone for the first time.Christine Yu says her 3-year-old daughter Izzy would never eat anything cold, but now she can't stop talking about ice cream.On Sunday, Izzy got to try her first ice cream cone-and her reaction is priceless.Video shows Izzy dancing with a big smile as her mom cheered her on.