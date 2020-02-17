Delaware County mother shares adorable video of daughter eating first ice cream cone

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Springfield, Delaware County mother is sharing her daughter's adorable reaction to eating an ice cream cone for the first time.
Christine Yu says her 3-year-old daughter Izzy would never eat anything cold, but now she can't stop talking about ice cream.
On Sunday, Izzy got to try her first ice cream cone-and her reaction is priceless.
Video shows Izzy dancing with a big smile as her mom cheered her on.
