Mother, son graduate college together against all odds

Mother and son graduate together. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

A mother and son completed an incredible comeback against all odds.

The pair beat a serious illness and even homelessness.

They are now celebrating a major milestone.

Patricia Love Davis and her son Kenneth McCray graduated from Broward College in South Florida together.

It is only natural, they have been through some of life's toughest moments together.

When Kenneth was 6, his dad died.

Three years later, Patricia was diagnosed with lymphoma.

The money soon ran out, and they were homeless for about two years.

But they battled back and now, both are college graduates.

Both say they're proud of one another and plan to continuing cheering each other on, into the next phase of their lives.

------
