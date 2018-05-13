FAMILY & PARENTING

Mother's Day founded by Philadelphian Anna Jarvis in 1908

Philadelphia is known as the City of Brotherly Love, but it could also be called the City of Motherly Love.

That is because Mother's Day was founded by Philadelphian Anna Jarvis in 1908.

"First officially observed in 1908, it honored motherhood & family life at a time of rising feminist activism. An early supporter was John Wanamker, whose store stood opposite. Mother's Day was given federal recognition, 1914."



Those words are posted on a historical marker located at the traffic island on Market and Juniper streets, outside City Hall and Macy's Center City - which sits inside the Wanamaker building.

PHOTOS: Philadelphian Anna Jarvis inspired Mother's Day
PHOTOS: Philadelphian Anna Jarvis inspired Mother's Day
Anna Marie Reeves Jarvis inspired the creation of Mother's Day as a national holiday.

Jarvis was originally from West Virginia. According to the website ExplorePAHistory, she moved to Philadelphia in 1892. After her mother died, she started her "Mother's Day Movement."

"What began as acts of personal remembrance developed into a special church service for her mother back in Grafton, West Virginia, and from there grew into a letter writing campaign under the auspices of a group that Jarvis named the Mother's Day International Association. It was then that Jarvis came into contact with John Wanamaker, the wealthy Philadelphia merchant, supporter of religious causes, and reform politician, who shared her piety and devotion to American mothers, and also saw an opportunity enhance his business," the site says.

Jarvis' campaign resulted in a Congressional resolution in 1914, signed by President Woodrow Wilson, proclaiming Mother's Day as a national holiday to be celebrated on the second Sunday in May.

The Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, where the first Mother's Day service was held, along with Philadelphia, is now the International Mother's Day Shrine. Nearby, the Anna Jarvis Birthplace Museum commemorates the life of the Mother's Day founder.

Anna Jarvis is buried beside her mother at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, Montgomery County.

--------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyphilly newsmother's daymothers day
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News