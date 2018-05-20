FAMILY & PARENTING

NJ couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrating 70 years of marriage. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on May 20, 2018. (WPVI)

CLEMENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just beginning their married life, Bob and Marion Moran are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple marked the milestone occasion at the Lamp Post Diner in Clementon Saturday surrounded by family and friends.

So, what was their advice for the new Duke and Dutchess of Sussex?

"Don't fight when you go to bed at night, be happy," Bob said.

"True, true," Marion said.

At 90 and 92 years old, Bob and Marion have spent most of their lives together.

But Marion knows exactly why she's still in love with her World War II veteran husband.

"He's quiet, very quiet," she said with a laugh.

Congrats Bob and Marion on 70 years of married bliss!

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyn.j. newsnew jersey newsmarriageweddingClementon
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News