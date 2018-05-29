EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3533325" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Boy, 4, attacked by family dog in Juniata Park. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 28, 2018.

Authorities say no charges will be filed after a 4-year-old boy was attacked by his family's pit bull, and then the dog was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood.The incident happened before 3 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Shelbourne Street.One young witness told Action News, "The dog was dragging the kid, most likely all over the backyard."Another witness, Adrian Rodriguez, said, "It looked like the child stopped moving - he couldn't move or anything."Several others also witnessed the gruesome attack."A lot of men came and were screaming for help," one said. "And they were hitting the dog, but he wouldn't get off.""Once the dog let go of the child, he was happy," said another. "His tail wagged, (then) a person came out and shot the dog."The dog died from its injuries.The child suffered bites to his body and was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital. He is listed in stable condition.During the course of the investigation, the police took one man into custody.As he was escorted from a house near where the attack happened, he told reporters he thought he saved the boy.Tuesday morning, police told Action News no charges will be filed against him or anyone else in this case.As for the young men who witnessed the attack, one of them told Action News they will never forget what they saw."I'm going to be scared of dogs for the rest of my life," said one.------