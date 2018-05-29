FAMILY & PARENTING

No charges filed after boy, 4, attacked by family dog in Juniata Park

EMBED </>More Videos

No charges after boy attacked by dog: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Authorities say no charges will be filed after a 4-year-old boy was attacked by his family's pit bull, and then the dog was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Shelbourne Street.

One young witness told Action News, "The dog was dragging the kid, most likely all over the backyard."

Another witness, Adrian Rodriguez, said, "It looked like the child stopped moving - he couldn't move or anything."

Several others also witnessed the gruesome attack.

EMBED More News Videos

Boy, 4, attacked by family dog in Juniata Park. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 28, 2018.


"A lot of men came and were screaming for help," one said. "And they were hitting the dog, but he wouldn't get off."

"Once the dog let go of the child, he was happy," said another. "His tail wagged, (then) a person came out and shot the dog."

The dog died from its injuries.

The child suffered bites to his body and was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

During the course of the investigation, the police took one man into custody.

As he was escorted from a house near where the attack happened, he told reporters he thought he saved the boy.

Tuesday morning, police told Action News no charges will be filed against him or anyone else in this case.

As for the young men who witnessed the attack, one of them told Action News they will never forget what they saw.

"I'm going to be scared of dogs for the rest of my life," said one.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyphilly newsdog attackNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News