FAMILY & PARENTING

New York mom has 10th child at same hospital, delivered by same doctor

EMBED </>More Videos

N.Y. mom gives birth to 10th child. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. --
A New York mother recently gave birth to her tenth child, all at the same hospital and delivered by the same doctor.

At first, parents Dawn and Joe Hernandez said they didn't want children. Now, they have ten!

Savannah Leigh Hernandez made her grand entrance into the world Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Some of Dawn's pregnancies were smooth sailing, while others were more difficult. "Child number 4," as she put it, was an emergency C-section.

Even more unique, the same physician, Dr. Livoti, delivered all of the children.

The family - made up of mom, dad, 15-year-old Joseph, 12-year-old Rebecca, 10-year-old Nicholas, 9-year-old Madison, 8-year-old Julianna, 7-year-old Alex, 5-year-old Zoey, 4-year-old Noah, 2-year-old Hunter, - is thrilled with the new addition.

Savannah is doing well. As for Dawn and Joe, the happy couple isn't ruling out having more children.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthbabybaby deliveryparentingu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Heroic mother sacrifices herself to save children from apartment fire in China
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News