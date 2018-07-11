A New York mother recently gave birth to her tenth child, all at the same hospital and delivered by the same doctor.At first, parents Dawn and Joe Hernandez said they didn't want children. Now, they have ten!Savannah Leigh Hernandez made her grand entrance into the world Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospital.Some of Dawn's pregnancies were smooth sailing, while others were more difficult. "Child number 4," as she put it, was an emergency C-section.Even more unique, the same physician, Dr. Livoti, delivered all of the children.The family - made up of mom, dad, 15-year-old Joseph, 12-year-old Rebecca, 10-year-old Nicholas, 9-year-old Madison, 8-year-old Julianna, 7-year-old Alex, 5-year-old Zoey, 4-year-old Noah, 2-year-old Hunter, - is thrilled with the new addition.Savannah is doing well. As for Dawn and Joe, the happy couple isn't ruling out having more children.-----