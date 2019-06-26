Family & Parenting

Orlando police officer pulls over 10-month-old daughter in adorable video

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPVI) -- Orlando Police Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he spotted his own daughter driving on the wrong side of the road.

Talynn, 10 months, was riding in a stroller car at the time of the traffic stop.

When Officer Kipp asked his daughter for her license and registration, she responded with a giggle, as seen in a video tweeted by the Orlando Police Department.

"I don't believe this is a laughing matter," Kipp said in response, which just made Talynn laugh some more.

Looks like that smile melted daddy's heart because he eventually let her go with just a warning.

