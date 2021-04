PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana McNeil, owner of Soul Beat Studio and 6abc fitness tip expert, took to Instagram for a big reveal.The fitness instructor is expecting her fifth child.And it's going to be another boy!"It hasn't been the easiest journey, but the BEST things in life require strength + perseverance!" she posted.'Shosh' already has four sons. That's a lot of testosterone going on in that house. But she's tough herself, as you can tell in her weekly workout tips. Congrats to Shoshana and the entire McNeil fam!Her baby boy is due in November.