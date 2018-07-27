FAMILY & PARENTING

Pa. mom receives tons of support after USPS destroys 300 ounces of breast milk

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. mom receives tons of support after USPS destroys 300 ounces of breast milk. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Bucks County mom has seen an outpouring of support after a shipping mishap involving her breast milk.

Lauren Carroll tells Action News she received donated milk from an acquaintance.

The military mom spent the past week agonizing over trying to feed her hungry seven-month-old son.

Her husband, stationed in North Carolina, tried to ship frozen milk from their home there but it never made it to her in Yardley.

RELATED: Mom in Pa. loses 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroys package
EMBED More News Videos

Imagine losing 300 ounces of breastmilk.



The Post Office says the package got damaged and the whole thing was eventually thrown away.

Carroll is urging anyone who wanted to help her to donate to local breast milk banks assisting other moms in need.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypennsylvania newsbreast feedingparentingmotherhood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
VIDEO: Christmas in July run means great deal for families
California family fights school to allow daughter's medical marijuana
Mom in Pa. loses 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroys package
Man captures couple's beautiful moment on NYC subway
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon and Evening
Philly officer hurt after woman flees traffic stop on I-95 in NE Philly
Kenney: Philly not renewing data sharing agreement with ICE
Court: Probe found over 300 'predator priests' in 6 dioceses
2 plead guilty in drug ring linked to NJ radio host's murder
Guilty plea beating death of NJ man left in trash can
Fmr. Del. lawmaker arrested again in domestic violence case
NJ man charged with murder in infant son's beating death
Show More
Superintendent accused of defecating on track resigns
Malcolm Jenkins calls Jerry Jones a 'bully' for Cowboys' anthem policy
Police: Suspect stole 1,700 gallons of gasoline in Delaware
Police: Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Allentown
Hersheypark, Knoebels reopen as flooding cleanup gets underway
More News