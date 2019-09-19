Family & Parenting

Palindrome baby born on 9/19/19 is 19 inches long

Ciara Palatano gave birth to a Palindrome baby on 9/19/19 and he is 19 inches long!

Ciara gave birth to Adonis at 3:49 a.m. on 9/19/19. He weighs 7.21 pounds.

Adonis was born at Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood, Pa. two weeks early.

Palindrome week means that each day's date can be read the same forward and backward.

The next time this neat number game appears is in 2021. Sounds like a lucky baby!
