Pennsylvania's very first breast milk dispensary opens in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new center in the Lehigh Valley is helping new mothers and their babies.

Pennsylvania's very first breast milk dispensary is now open in Allentown.

At the center, approved mothers can donate extra breast milk.

It's screened, tested and processed at Mid-Atlantic Mothers' Milk Bank in Pittsburgh.

The milk then heads back to Allentown to help mainly premature babies and other infants in the NICU.

Officials said the milk held at the dispensary is stored at -4 degrees and can last approximately six months.
