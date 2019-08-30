Family & Parenting

PB4WEGO: New Hampshire mom fights DMV to keep vanity license plate

NEW HAMPSHIRE -- A New Hampshire mom loves her vanity license plate...

But the state's DMV did not.

They told her that she had to turn it in because the letters read: PB4WEGO.

The mom pushed back because she's had the plate for 15 years.

The DMV's issue? The plate references a bodily function.

The dispute reached the highest levels of New Hampshire's government.

It was finally resolved when the governor stepped in and told the DMV to let the mom keep her plate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew hampshirefunny videodmvtrendingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested, including father, after boy's 2018 subway death
Missing teen may be in danger, Philadelphia police say
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
AccuWeather: Check the Labor Day weekend forecast
Man survives being hit 5 times in drive-by shooting
Eagles fall to Jets 6-0 in final preseason game
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
Show More
Child almost hit by car while getting off school bus
Woman falls asleep in car, wakes up on driveway; car missing
Upper Darby after school chaos may lead to arrests: Police
Record-breaking crowd attends USWNT friendly match in Philly
Woman arrested, charged with stabbing sisters in Brewerytown
More TOP STORIES News