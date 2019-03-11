FYI Philly

People are flocking to the Bucks County Playhouse

The Bucks County Playhouse has been a New Hope landmark since 1939. A new addition is providing another reason to visit.

Bucks County Playhouse New Restaurant
The Bucks County Playhouse has been a New Hope landmark since 1939. Melissa Magee shows us the new addition that is providing another reason to visit.

Bucks County Playhouse | Reservations
70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938
215-862-2121
----------

