People are sharing "Lies your parents told you" on Twitter

It's illegal to turn your light on in the car. I was 29 before I learned this was a lie. #LiesYourParentsToldYou — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 20, 2019

#LiesYourParentsToldYou



Parents: "We'll think about it"

Me: "Thank you" *wanders off under the impression that my deepest desires are being carefully and consideratly weighed

Parents:... pic.twitter.com/J1jwmDqinE — Anthony Sinnott (@librarianth) June 20, 2019

If you tell me the truth I won’t get angry 🤷🏽‍♀️ #LiesYourParentsToldYou — • Chlöe • (@ChloeWi40161177) June 19, 2019

#LiesYourParentsToldYou

"I'll think about it." — Just My Imagination (@ShadowBanJan) June 19, 2019

The ice cream man plays the tune to let us know he’s OUT of ice cream. #LiesYourParentsToldYou pic.twitter.com/xCKwZCvrCT — Boom Sheikh Sheikh Sheikh the Toon (@Simmo_o) June 20, 2019

My mom used to tell me that if I wore a hat inside the house I would go bald like my dad #LiesYourParentsToldYou — Malynn (@malynnpheng) June 20, 2019

Mom: "I have eyes in the back of my head!" #LiesYourParentsToldYou — Nick Price (@FriendlyGuy502) June 20, 2019

"If you make a silly face, it could freeze like that forever.""It's illegal to drive with your dome light on.""If you keep rolling your eyes, they'll get stuck in the back of your head!"People are sharing "Lies parents told you" on Twitter and it's taking off.Parents are admitting the hilarious fibs they've told their children to placate or discipline them, while others are sharing the lies they remembering hearing their parents tell them as kids.We highlighted and debunked some of our favorite fibs in the video above.