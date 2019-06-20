6abc Discovery

People are sharing "Lies your parents told you" on Twitter

"If you make a silly face, it could freeze like that forever."

"It's illegal to drive with your dome light on."

"If you keep rolling your eyes, they'll get stuck in the back of your head!"

People are sharing "Lies parents told you" on Twitter and it's taking off.

Parents are admitting the hilarious fibs they've told their children to placate or discipline them, while others are sharing the lies they remembering hearing their parents tell them as kids.

We highlighted and debunked some of our favorite fibs in the video above.

