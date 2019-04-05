Philadelphia Zoo announces return of nostalgic zoo key, 'Creatures of Habitat' exhibit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Zoo officials say you can use your new or old zoo key while visiting the new "Creatures of Habitat" exhibit.Twelve amazing life-sized Lego exhibits will spotlight the issues animals in the wild are facing and the heroes working to save them.Visitors can use the key, presented by 6abc, to unlock insider secrets and stories about the creatures living at the zoo.Zoo visitor Rachel Harvey has very fond memories of visiting the zoo and using her zoo key."When I was younger, I used to come here with my mom and my grandmom and my brother. And my brother and I used to fight over who got to use the talking box even though we had heard all the stories before, so we were super excited to hear that the zoo keys were coming back," she said.Also new, the Urban Green, a new open-air food marketplace featuring delicious, fresh food, craft beer and wine will be at the zoo.The keys cost roughly $3.