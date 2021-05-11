Planning Final Farewells - Advice from Dignity Memorial

Discussing final farewells can be an uncomfortable conversation but it is an excellent way for families to make objective decisions calmly and rationally, away from the pressures and stress that often occur at a time of sadness and loss.
Each life is unique. Personal passions, milestone moments, and legacies created weave together to tell a story that is like no other.
Plan in advance to help memorialize a life well lived. Lauren Scudieri and Bianca Rodriguez with Dignity Memorial join us to explain why pre-planning a final farewell is so important.
To download a free planning guide, visit DignityMemorial.com/Details.
