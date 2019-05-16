Family & Parenting

Powerball winner surprises stranger with Target gift card

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WPVI) -- An Illinois woman got a big surprise while shopping for her two children at Target on Mother's Day.

Nicole Domitro said she was approached by Manuel Franco, who had just won the Powerball jackpot in Wisconsin, according to WISN.

"I don't watch the news really," Domitro said. "So I didn't know there was a Powerball winner."

"He said 'I'm Manuel Franco, I was the Powerball winner in Milwaukee and I wanted to give you this gift of $200 for Target, a Target gift card.' He was very kind, I kinda started asking him questions because I wasn't really sure."

Franco, who used to work at Target himself, apparently offered gift cards to others, but they refused because they thought he was trying to scam them.

While Domitro says she could easily spend that Target gift card, she and her husband plan to pay it forward instead.

"My husband and I talked about it and we're actually going to be gifting it to another family that we know who we think could benefit from it. Not like a struggling family, but they have a baby coming and we think it would be a very cool blessing for their family."
