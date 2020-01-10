Family & Parenting

Preschool students support classmate during courthouse adoption

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was no ordinary field trip for a class of preschoolers in Woodbury, Gloucester County.

They went to the courthouse to watch their classmate, Moe Diezmos, get adopted.

Moe and his parents invited the entire class to witness the moment they officially became a family.

"We have an amazing school. He loves his school. He loves his friends. That's all he talks about day in and day out," said Moe's mom, Laura Diezmos.

Moe has been with the Diezmos family since he was 12 days old.

His mom says they fell in love with him at the very start.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingwoodburyn.j. newscourtnew jerseyfamilyadoption
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grief counselors at William Penn after student killed in crash
Mother of 5 found dead inside Mayfair home
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
Student, teacher killed in Mexico school shooting
Sources: Eagles quarterback Josh McCown played with torn hamstring against Seahawks
Man killed, woman injured after being hit by 2 vehicles
NJ woman gets 42 years for murder of mother, grandmother
Show More
Germantown fatal shooting suspect seen in surveillance video
High school student discovers new planet
Pelosi: House moving to send impeachment to Senate next week
Cecily Tynan goes 1-on-1 with Jimmy Kimmel
'Go Birds!:' Brad Rutter pays homage to Eagles on 'Jeopardy!'
More TOP STORIES News