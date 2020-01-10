Preschool students support classmate during courthouse adoption

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was no ordinary field trip for a class of preschoolers in Woodbury, Gloucester County.They went to the courthouse to watch their classmate, Moe Diezmos, get adopted.Moe and his parents invited the entire class to witness the moment they officially became a family."We have an amazing school. He loves his school. He loves his friends. That's all he talks about day in and day out," said Moe's mom, Laura Diezmos.Moe has been with the Diezmos family since he was 12 days old.His mom says they fell in love with him at the very start.