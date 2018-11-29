Reese Witherspoon doesn't regret being brutally honest with her kids

We all know honesty is the best policy, but can we get brutally honest with our kids? Tell them they're not actually good at something, like singing or sports?Actress Reese Witherspoon is all about it.She said in a recent interview that sometimes the kindest thing we can do for our kids is let them know when they're just bad at something.For example, when her daughter Ava was in the third grade she was crying because everyone else on the junior varsity basketball team had scored, except for her.Reese, with some tough mom love, said maybe you're bad at basketball.Although Ava initially thought she was mean, Reese says sometimes it's not mean, it's true.------