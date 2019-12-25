Relive the joys of Christmas morning with the O'Brien family

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5777821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Christmas gifts for local families are sprawled along the floor of this restaurant thanks to a sixth-grader. Community Journalist Matteo introduces us.

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. -- The O'Brien family living room was quiet, calm, and dark this morning. Then, the kids came down to open presents!Joe O'Brien, a retired Philadelphia Police Lieutenant, made this Christmas morning special by inviting seven of his grandchildren to sleep over.The children were surprised to receive many exciting gifts such as a Nintendo Switch Lite, a PlayStation 4, a toy fire truck and new clothes, of course.Their parents were excited to create this new tradition for the family, as they recalled similar activities growing up. They want their children to take the joy of receiving presents and convert it into a passion for giving back as they grow up.